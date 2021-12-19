Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Berkeley Lights worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after acquiring an additional 313,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI opened at $18.98 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.