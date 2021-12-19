Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Shares of DQ opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.