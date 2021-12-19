Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,050,909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Pure Storage worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

