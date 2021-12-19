Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,605 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

