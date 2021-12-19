Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 135,181 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of B2Gold worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.