Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,612 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $18,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after buying an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 621,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

