Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 674,658 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

