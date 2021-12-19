Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

