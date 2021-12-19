Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,230 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,419,071 shares of company stock valued at $31,459,124. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

