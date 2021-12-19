Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,635,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

EDU opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

