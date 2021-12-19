Sun (New) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $245.57 million and approximately $155.38 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

