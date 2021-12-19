Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

