SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $716.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

