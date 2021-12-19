SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
