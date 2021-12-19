Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Hits $30.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $680,064.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.15 or 0.08372053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,248,765 coins and its circulating supply is 337,440,668 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.