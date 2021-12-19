SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,827.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $140,827.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00005124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,452,051 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

