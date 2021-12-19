SuperRare Achieves Market Cap of $103.78 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $103.78 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

