Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0271

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Swap has a total market cap of $393,498.13 and $33.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.10 or 0.08387674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00076754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.20 or 1.00022629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,523,065 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

