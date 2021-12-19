Swarm Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $13,522.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

