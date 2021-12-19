Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEHCF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 32,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,694. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.