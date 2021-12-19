Sylo One Day Volume Hits $105,342.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Sylo has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $105,342.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

