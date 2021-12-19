Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $262.22 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

