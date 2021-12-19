SYNC Network Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $5,930.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00273804 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000196 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,648,049 coins and its circulating supply is 121,922,569 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

