Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,004. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

