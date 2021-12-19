Syscoin Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001554 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $456.74 million and $15.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00330798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,420,574 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

