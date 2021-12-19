T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

