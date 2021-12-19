T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $70,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

