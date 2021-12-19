Tachyon Protocol (IPX) One Day Volume Tops $73.11 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 167.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 168.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and $73.11 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058462 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

