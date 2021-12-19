Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00018376 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $4,213.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

