Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $743.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $743.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.19 or 0.00278685 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

