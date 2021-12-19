Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Targa Resources worth $124,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 97.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 57,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

