Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $75.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

