TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

