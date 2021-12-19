TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.19.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

