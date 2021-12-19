Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,832. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

