Telos Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $180.63 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

