TEMCO Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. TEMCO has a market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.80 or 0.08333863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.91 or 0.99855461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

