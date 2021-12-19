Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

