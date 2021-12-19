Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 7.86 $407.30 million $4.57 18.96

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57% Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 6 11 0 2.56

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.09%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $117.47, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

