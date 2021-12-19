Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $659,543.35 and approximately $2,000.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,237.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.18 or 0.00927608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00263186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

