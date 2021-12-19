Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Mosaic comprises about 1.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

