Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for about 2.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

