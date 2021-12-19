Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 8,076 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,564 shares of company stock worth $7,182,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

