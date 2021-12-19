Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 8,771 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of YETI worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $81.75 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

