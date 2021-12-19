Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.