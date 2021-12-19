Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.