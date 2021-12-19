Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Scientific Games worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 34.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 910.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

