Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.09 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of New York Times worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

