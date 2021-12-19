Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $5.57 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $143.93 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

