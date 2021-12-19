Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average of $306.81. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

